Screen Innovations Introduces Slate Screen Technology

The What: Screen Innovations (SI) is now offering Slate to its worldwide dealer network, designed to provide dealers with an option beyond white and gray screens.





The What Else: According to the company, Slate eliminates the need to settle for white or gray screens by rejecting 65 percent of the room’s ambient light. See the differences between Black Diamond, Slate, and White or Gray screens at: www.screeninnovations.com/screen-materials/slate.

The Why: “Now, the best screen technology is available for all applications,” said Ryan Gustafson, president of Screen Innovations.