GableVision Erects LED Display on Cobo Center Exterior

One view of the GableVision display on the Cobo Center.

GableVision, the digital arm of GableSigns, has finished installing a 160 by 30 foot LED digital display on the exterior of Detroit’s Cobo Center. The display is one of a number of projects that GableVision has undertaken throughout the center.The large display overlooks W. Jefferson Ave. on the west side of the center. The display may be large, but its opaque design allows light to travel through it and into the center during the day. The screen has also attracted social media buzz during the weekend after it was unveiled.