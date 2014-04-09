Soundproof Company Plans Give-Back Campaign

In 1989, Michael Binns left behind a career in the recording industry to create Acoustical Solutions Inc., a company focused on sound control and noise management products.

The team of founding employees knew that no single product would provide a total solution, so they worked to develop product lines that would allow a holistic approach to creating customized sound control solutions.

This year, Acoustical Solutions is celebrating its 25th Anniversary by running a yearlong campaign to give back to those who contribute to the company’s success.

ASI plans to highlight long-time clients, online followers, local communities, employees, partners, and leadership with giveaways, perks, and other surprises to be revealed throughout the year.

“Acoustical Solutions is a great company to work for because we have employees who really care, and our clients can tell,” said David Ingersoll, general manager at Acoustical Solutions, “There are a lot of people who have helped us grow over the years and we are really excited to put the spotlight on them and say thanks.”