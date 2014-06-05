FSR LITE-IT

FSR's new LITE-IT easily provides lighting in floor, wall and ceiling boxes, or anywhere a work light is needed. This little light securely fastens to any ferrous metal surface via a "rare earth" magnetic mounting.

A timed circuit automatically turns LITE-IT off after 75 seconds, and its anti-retrigger circuit prevents it from staying on even if the switch is held continuously.

LITE-IT's warm 3000K LED color for eye comfort provides over 12 Lumens of light output (20% more than a standard PR-2 flashlight bulb), and its super-efficient wide angle dual LED's furnish a uniform lighting pattern with uniform brightness to very end of battery life.

High-quality alkaline batteries are included and pre-installed and provide 4+ years of typical usage from a single pair of batteries (based on two operations per day, five days per week, 52 weeks per year).