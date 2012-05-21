Park Outdoor Breaks Into Digital Market With Daktronics

Park Outdoor, an outdoor advertising company, recently partnered with Daktronics, Inc., an LED display manufacturer, to install their first digital display in Utica, N.Y. The fully-operational outdoor LED display was installed May 16.

Park Outdoor Chooses High-Quality Display

Park Outdoor begins their foray into the digital out of home market with one of the most densely populated displays offered by Daktronics — the 16MT. The display's pixels, spaced 16 millimeters apart, tightly arrange in a matrix (MT) layout. This layout uses clusters of three LEDs to create each pixel, making it possible to fit the most LEDs per square foot.

"This is Park Outdoor's first digital display, and they are looking to break into the digital out of home market with a bang. The Daktronics 16MT product will enable them to do just that. It provides high image quality, combined with an exceptionally solid product," says Doug Stearns, project manager for Park Outdoor at Daktronics.

Paul Panara, vice president and general manager of Park Outdoor's Utica division, comments on why they decided to purchase the Daktronics display.

"We wanted to make sure we had the very best product for our advertisers," Panara said. "We positioned this high-quality Daktronics product on a high-circulation road for maximum visibility which is unparalleled in our area."

Jack Maurer, sales manager for the Utica division, says, "We want to capitalize on the flexibility that digital offers our clients. By installing this Daktronics digital display, we're staying on the cutting edge of outdoor advertising."

In addition to providing an affordable and flexible medium to their clients, Park Outdoor will use their new digital display to perform several public service functions by facilitating Amber Alerts, weather alerts and alerts from the local authorities.

Daktronics Services Help Make Digital A Reality

Park Outdoor appreciates that Daktronics provides direction for content creation, training for their content management software and suggestions on how to sell their advertising spots. Kelly Barrett, account manager for Park Outdoor at Daktronics, said Daktronics focuses on teaching their customers how to support themselves.

"Daktronics is a pioneer in the digital out of home industry and has learned that taking a business digital is a big deal. We provide the training and education that makes going digital a smooth transition and a dedicated partnership that helps our customers be successful now and in the future," said Barrett.

One of the Daktronics services that Park Outdoor appreciates the most is the on-site diagnostics provided by Daktronics Intelligent Device Management system. This system proactively monitors the digital display and measures display performance to maintain maximum display uptime.

"We feel better knowing Daktronics is constantly monitoring the display out of their corporate facility. If something happens, I know the Daktronics network operations center is on top of it and we will be notified immediately," said Panara. "Our customers have faith and confidence in Park Outdoor and this helps us make sure we maintain that."

Looking Ahead

Park Outdoor's corporate office fully supported the decision of the Utica branch to install this digital display.

"We've been very fortunate that we've been able to have the support of Park Outdoor CEO Roy Park, Jr. and COO David Feldman in this endeavor," Panara said. "We're one of the few remaining independently owned outdoor companies, so this is a very big move for us.""Park Outdoor is a very motivated company that really understands the opportunities digital brings to their customers, and they're a perfect example of how to maximize those opportunities," Barrett said.

Stearns said he looks forward to working with Park Outdoor again. "I could not ask to work with a better group of people. It has been easy to cover all angles going into installation," he said. "This project has provided a great foundation to the relationship between Park Outdoor and Daktronics, and we look forward to the next project."