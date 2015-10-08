FSR Continues Support For United Way's 'Backpacks 4 Kids' Program

FSR, a Passaic County, NJ-based manufacturer of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and house of worship markets, is continuing its partnership with the United Way of Passaic County for its "Backpacks 4 Kids" program.

Left to right: Joanne Gianduso, Lynne Faye, Yvonne Zuidma, and Jan Sandri

FSR joins other local businesses and the United Way of Passaic County in their efforts to help more than 900 local students with such essential school supplies as backpacks, lunch bags, notebooks, erasers, pens, pencils, and crayons for the school year ahead.



Part of a greater United Way initiative and the largest of its kind in the region, "Backpacks 4 Kids" ensures that, through a combined effort between area businesses and charitable donations, local students go back to school in the fall equipped with the proper tools they need for success.



"It's hard to believe, but FSR has been involved with United Way's 'Backpacks 4 Kids' program for more than 10 years," said Jan Sandri, president at FSR. "This is an extremely important program for kids in Passaic County, and FSR is proud of its participation in this outstanding program and of our commitment to the local community. We are humbled for the opportunity to help prepare our local kids not only for a new school year, but for the future."



Yvonne Zuidema, CEO and president of the United Way of Passaic County, said, "Education is everything in order for our children to thrive in school and achieve successful careers. Every year, we count on the generous support and contributions of our local residents and businesses, such as Jan Sandri and her team at FSR, to help our kids get the right tools they need for school. The key to their future success starts now."