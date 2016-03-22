FSR and Connectrac Partner to Sell and Support Wireways Line

The What: FSR has partnered with Connectrac, manufacturer of Wireways. Wireways is a floor-based series of cable management solutions for bringing power, data, and communications from the wall to all interior commercial applications. The newly branded partnership, FSR+Connectrac, will allow FSR to extend its product line and offer customers the ability to run cabling across the floor in an organized fashion, while the wiring remains unseen.

The What Else: “We are truly excited to launch this newly branded partnership with Connectrac, a leading provider of on-floor power and telecom solutions for easy top-of-flooring installation options,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “FSR will market and sell Connectrac products to our customer base in the professional AV market under the newly branded FSR+Connectrac name. Recognizing this as a natural fit to what we already do, we created this partnership to expand Connectrac¹s reach into the AV infrastructure market while at the same time, extending our own existing product lines.”

FSR+Connectrac offers users in the professional AV market two options: In-Carpet Wireway, which furnishes discreet power and technology connectivity in open interior spaces of all kinds, and the On-Floor Wireway, which installs directly on top of any type of flooring.

The In-Carpet Wireway combines an extruded aluminum central wireway flanked by low sloping floor transition ramps, creating a subtle, powerful, and beautiful cable pathway solution for virtually any need. Extremely durable and flexible, the FSR+ Connectrac In-Carpet Wireway offers a multitude of power options and telecom capabilities. FSR+ Connectrac is ideal for open space connectivity.

The FSR+Connectrac On-Floor Wireway system installs directly on top of any type of flooring. Also durable and low-profile, it offers an array of power/AV/telecom connectivity options. The FSR+Connectrac On-Floor Wireway leads the industry in both ease of installation and capacity for telecom/AV cables. In-Carpet and On-Floor Wireway are the best solutions when aesthetics, speed of installation, flexibility and value are critical.

The Bottom Line: For use in conference rooms, workstations, training rooms and classrooms, both Wireway options offer a low-profile extruded aluminum wireway, a cable pathway with no core drilling or trenching, a multitude of power and telecom/AV options, pre-wired power components for speedy installation, removable wireway top cap for ease of changing cables, multiple finishes, and ADA compliance. In-Carpet Wireway offers moisture-resistant MDF floor transition ramps; On-Floor Wireway installs directly on top of any type of flooring and is ideal for low-traffic areas.