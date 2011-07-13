Wilkes University Selects Desire2Learn

D2L Ltd. announced that Wilkes University, a private, co-ed, comprehensive institution located in Wilkes-Barre, PA, has migrated to Desire2Learn Learning Suite.

Implementation of the Desire2Learn platform begins with Summer 2011 courses and will continue on a phased-in basis with full implementation by the Fall semester, which begins in late August. As the project moves forward, additional functionality will be added through Desire2Learn ePortfolio and Desire2Learn Learning Repository, amongst others.

Increased functionality and ease of use will enhance the learning experience of the 2,200 full- and part-time undergraduates and approximately 3,700 full- and part-time graduate students. The Desire2Learn platform, fully integrated into Wilkes' portal environment, will be available to all students and faculty.

"We had a need to consolidate from two previous Learning Management Systems (LMSs) and found that Desire2Learn has the functionality and usability we were looking for in a new system," said Matthew Koch, e-learning director, Wilkes University. "We also like the direction we see Desire2Learn moving toward in terms of future development. Areas like mobile access, an affordable ePortfolio, and institutional assessment capability are particularly attractive."

All programs and faculty will be on the same system going forward, streamlining processes and the customer service function. LMS continuity is crucial to Wilkes' plans as eLearning continues to be a significant area of growth for the university, particularly in online Master's degree programs.

"Through implementing the Desire2Learn platform we will be providing the premier LMS solutions on the market to the entire campus," said Gloria M. Barlow, chief information officer, Wilkes University. "Standardizing on this system will provide cost savings in many areas in addition to providing a better teaching and learning experience to faculty and students. Desire2Learn incorporates additional functionality in many of its tools, and through new tools, like the ePortfolio and interactive Rubrics, we will be able to expand the capabilities of the system for faculty."

The selection process was led by Wilkes' faculty following a thorough review of the features sought in a new platform.