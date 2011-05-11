Draper Expands Access Screen Line

Spiceland, IN--Draper has expanded the company’s patented Access screen line of motorized, ceiling-recessed projection screens. Access XL screens are offered in a range of large sizes not previously available in Access screen models.

Access XL projection screens offer many of the benefits of the existing Access screens — including Draper’s “case first screen later” feature to avoid screen damage during construction — but in a size range suited for large rooms or auditoriums.

“Draper’s Access screens have been very popular,” said Jim Hoodlebrink, Draper information display systems product manager. “This new range of bigger sizes will let us bring the Access concept into areas where it wasn’t available before.”

The Access XL is available in non-tensioned sizes up to 20 feet wide and tab tensioned sizes up to 18 feet wide, and uses the same sliding adjustable mounting brackets as other Access screens.