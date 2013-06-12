NanoLumens Shows Large-Format Digital Displays at InfoComm 2013

The What: NanoLumens unveiled its new line of Design-Specific (DS) Displays at InfoComm 2013 in their booth, #4981.

The What Else: “Traditionally,” NanoLumens President Rick Cope explained, “large-format displays have been limited to the ‘box’ — fragile, heavy, labor and maintenance-intensive, power-hungry rectangular solutions that could never quite escape the appearance of being nothing more than a big, bulky billboard or TV. Consumers tend to dismiss these displays because they have become so commonplace. It’s hard to make the impact you’re looking for in an increasingly distracted world, and the burden of drawing people’s attention falls on the shoulders of the content creators.”

With NanoLumens’ ability to design and manufacture large-format LED displays in virtually any size, shape, curvature, purchasers of large-format digital signage are no longer bound by the traditional limitations of this type of digital display technology.