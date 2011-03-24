DPI Sponsers InfoComm Programs

Atlanta, GA--Digital Projection International (DPI) has taken on key sponsorship roles, as well as an exclusive display product sponsor position, for InfoComm’s numerous education programs throughout 2011.

With continuing education opportunities for consultants, architects, integrators, and end users, InfoComm has already begun enacting a program of nationwide seminars, Lunch and Tours, and networking for the professional AV community. In addition to receiving valuable training and networking opportunities, integrators attending certain events in the program can earn CTS credits.

DPI will be the display products sponsor for InfoComm's twelve Regional Roundtables to be held in 2011. Free to InfoComm members, the Roundtables provide manufacturers’ training sessions as well as peer discussions on major issues impacting the industry. Regional Roundtable attendees will be eligible for up to 1.5 RU CTS, CTS-D, or CTS-I credits. Select dates, including the March 23 Atlanta, Georgia Roundtable, will carry extra impact as Ken Eagle, training manager for DPI, will present two seminars, entitled “Producing the Perfect Projected Image” and “Introduction to 3D Video Projection.”

Featured Roundtable agendas include an open forum discussion on the major issues impacting the AV industry, as well as individual success stories and suggestions on ways InfoComm can better serve our industry.

“The InfoComm Roundtables have become one of the most successful and valued of member programs and we could not have done it without the support of Digital Projection," said Duffy Wilbert, senior vice president of membership services for InfoComm. "Dealers and Integrators not only get the chance to network with their colleagues in their region but get a chance to attend a small business education seminar and voice their opinions on matters facing local members.”

End-users also have the opportunity to expand their AV knowledge, as DPI has committed to sponsoring three national “AV Technology Today” conferences geared toward end users who would like to learn more about audio-visual and networking solutions. The first conference will be held in Atlanta on March 24, followed by Chicago, IL on September 21 and Anaheim, CA on October 20.