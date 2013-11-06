VUE Continues Expansion with Distributor Appointment in China

- In response to growing worldwide demand for its expanding range of sound reinforcement technologies, VUE Audiotechnik has welcomed Tom Lee Engineering as the company's new distributor for China, Hong Kong and Macau.
- "This is a truly exciting addition as we seek to further expand into Asia's professional audio market," said VUE's executive vice president, Jim Sides. "As one of the largest and most respected pro audio distributors in China, Tom Lee's sizable network and highly-skilled staff will dramatically bolster VUE's overall presence in the region, while ensuring a high degree of professional support for our customers."
- "I have personally known Jim Sides and Ken Berger for over two decades and they have always delivered notable results," added John K. C. Lee, principal at Tom Lee Engineering. "The VUE systems are innovative in design with excellent sound quality. We are very happy for the opportunity to work with Jim and Ken again, and extremely proud to be appointed as VUE Audiotechnik's exclusive distributor for China, Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to establishing the VUE brand and building a professional supply chain in our market."
- Initial shipments of VUE Audiotechnik products are expected to arrive on the Chinese mainland in November. Product lines will include VUE's entire range of sound reinforcement loudspeakers including the h-, a- and i-Class families, as well as the al-Class line arrays with Truextent beryllium compression driver technology.
- With this announcement Tom Lee Engineering joins a growing list of international distributors who are partnering with VUE to expand the company's rapidly expanding product portfolio worldwide.