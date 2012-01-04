HARMAN Appoints Doug Green As EMEA Director of Sales

HARMAN Professional has announced that it has appointed Doug Green to the position of Director of Sales for the EMEA regional sales office. Green is based at HARMAN’s facilities in Potters Bar, UK. He will report directly to Scott Robbins, Senior Director Of Sales, HARMAN Professional.



As EMEA Director of Sales, Green is responsible for overseeing all sales activities in the region for HARMAN brands including AKG, JBL Professional, BSS Audio, Crown, Lexicon, Soundcraft and Studer. Green will support the brands’ sales efforts and lead Harman’s expansion in the EMEA market.

“Doug’s background as an end-user in the contracting, FOH and studio domains coupled with extensive experience with major distributors and manufacturers makes him uniquely equipped to serve our customer base in this region,” said Robbins. “Doug will be a strong asset in strengthening our efforts in the EMEA market as it becomes an ever more important part of HARMAN’s international business development.”

Green comes to HARMAN with more than 20 years of professional audio industry experience. Prior to his appointment at HARMAN, Green served as the Vice President of International Sales for Installed Sound Products at TC Group International. Green has an extensive sales and technical background including experience as a product manager at audio manufacturer Lab.gruppen, a regional sales manager for TOA Electronics, as a front of house and recording engineer, and as the owner of a pro audio design and installation company.