Extron Expands Cable Retractor Series

Extron has announced the addition of three new models to the Retractor series, a cable retraction system for Extron Cable Cubby series cable access enclosures.

The Retractor provides a discreet solution for accessing AV cable connections and then storing them effectively. New models include the Retractor VGA-A, which combines VGA and 3.5mm stereo audio in a single Retractor module, providing a cost-effective option for VGA and audio source connectivity. Also new are two special-purpose models: the Retractor DC, which can be used to extend DC power for many Dell, HP, and Compaq PCs – laptop power supply not included; and the Retractor VGA SM, which incorporates the functionality of the recently introduced Extron VGA “Show Me” Control Cable for remote input connection and selection for the Extron VSW2 VGA A and SW VGA Ars switchers.

Retractor modules are available in versions to support most AV and data signal types and fit any Cable Cubby or TouchLink Touchpanel Cable Cubby enclosure.

“The Retractor offers integrators and installers a simple and robust, yet elegant means of managing cable clutter on meeting room tables,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “These new Retractor modules further expand the utility of Extron Cable Cubby and TLP Cable Cubby enclosures, and meet the demand of high usage applications in conference rooms, boardrooms, and classrooms.”