Focusrite Launches RedNet A8R



The front panel of Focusrite's RedNet A8R eight-channel analog I/O interface.

The What:Focusrite last week introduced its RedNet A8R, adding eight channels of analog I/O to its RedNet line of Dante-based audio-over-IP interfaces. In keeping with other modules in the series, RedNet A8R features a rugged 1U enclosure, and offers network-connected analog input and output with 24-bit, 192kHz A-D/D-A conversion, along with full network and power supply redundancy.

The What Else: Access to the eight channels of analog I/O is provided via dual rear-panel DB25 connectors wired to standard AES59 specification, while two XLR connectors provide two channels of AES/EBU digital I/O. Word Clock I/O connections are made via BNC sockets and include switchable termination. Dual network connections are provided on locking etherCON connectors and the dual power supplies’ IEC power sockets include cable-retaining clips.

The Bottom Line: RedNet A8R operates at standard sample rates up to 192kHz/24-bit, including pull up/down, with sample rate, operating levels and other features configured remotely via software running on the host computer. The unit offers a dynamic range of 119dB A-weighted, A-D and D-A, with a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz ±0.15dB. Front panel indicators include tri-color LED levels for each channel along with sample rate, clock source, PSU, and network status indicators.