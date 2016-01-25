Focusrite Introduces RedNet A16R 16-Channel Analog I/O

The What: Focusrite unveiled its RedNet A16R 16-Channel Analog I/O at this year’s NAMM Show. The A16R features 16 channels of network-connected 24-bit, 192kHz A/D-D/A conversion, and produces line-level analog audio in and out with full network and power supply redundancy.

The What Else: Analog inputs and outputs are accessed via four rear-panel DB25 connectors wired to AES59 specification, while two XLR connectors provide additional AES 3/AES 11 (digital audio/DARS) I/O connectivity. Word Clock I/O connections are made via BNC sockets and permit switchable termination. Dual network connections are provided on locking etherCON connectors and the dual PSU power inputs include cable-retaining clips.

The A16R operates at standard sample rates up to 192kHz, 24-bit, including pull up/down, with sample rate and operating levels selected remotely via host computer software. The unit specs a dynamic range of 119dB A-weighted, A/D and D/A, with a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz ±0.15dB.

Front panel indicators include triple-color LED level indication along with sample rate, clock source, PSU and network status indicators.

The Bottom Line: The A16R will begin shipping summer 2016.