Focusrite Holding RedNet Event at Belmont University in Nashville

Focusrite will be hosting an information event on its RedNet line of products and Audinate’s Dante protocol on Thursday, September 15, 2016, 12:30-6:00 p.m., at Belmont University Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, Nashville, TN.

RedNet is based around Audinate's industry standard Dante protocol. It comprises a suite of modular network audio interfaces, combining Focusrite audio quality with the internet-age flexibility of audio-over-IP.

Audinate senior technical sales engineer Barnie Farkus will help lead a Dante training session. Following that, Ron Romano, Belmont University technology specialist, will demonstrate how Belmont uses RedNet and Dante for their audio-over-IP networking needs. Next, RedNet national accounts manager Kurt Howell will hold a presentation on the RedNet product line and RedNet workflows. After that, Phil Reynolds, systems engineer for Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and The Killers¹ Battle Born Tour, will serve as guest speaker. A Q&A session will close out the day's proceedings.

When:

Thursday, September 15

12:30 - 6:00 pm

Location:

Belmont University

R. Milton & Denice Johnson Center

Room 115 Large Theater

1909 15th Ave South

Nashville, TN 37212