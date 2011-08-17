Minnesota Theaters Deploy NEC Projectors

NEC Display Solutions of America has deployed almost 400 NEC digital cinema projectors at four of the top Minnesota-based theater chains.

Cinema Entertainment Corp. (CEC), Mann Theatres of Minnesota, Muller Family Theatres, and United Entertainment selected NEC digital cinema projectors for their conversion from film projection to digital.

The Minnesota exhibitors ordered select models from NEC's complete line of digital cinema projectors, including the NC1200, NC2000, NC3200S and NC3240S models, for almost all of their screens. Muller Family Theatres, in particular, tapped NEC's NC3200S and NC3240S digital projectors for its largest screens.

Cinedigm is responsible for structuring and implementing the underlying VPF (virtual print fee) agreement that enables Cinema Entertainment's, Mann Theatres' and United Entertainment's conversion to digital cinema, as well as providing the entire administration responsibility of the VPF program.

Ballantyne Strong is the project's reseller and will provide installation, warranty and technical services to include support from its state-of-the-art network operations center. GDC Technology will provide the cinema servers.

"We are pleased to have a great relationship with these Minnesota-based theater chains," said Pierre Richer, president and COO of NEC Display Solutions. "NEC is able to offer a comprehensive technological solution for exhibitors to elevate the entire theater-going experience."

"Cinedigm welcomes the opportunity to help these Minnesota theaters reach their next level of growth," said Chuck Goldwater, president, Media Services Group at Cinedigm. "Making the transition to digital can seem daunting, but these exhibitors have entrusted their success to an experienced group of partners who won't let them down."

NEC digital cinema projectors are Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) compliant, which allows exhibitors to capitalize on current and future growth opportunities, and can be centrally managed, freeing up on-site theater personnel for more strategic activities, according to the company.

"We're honored to be leading the Minnesota theaters deployment with GDC Technology, serve our distinguished role as NEC's master reseller for digital cinema projectors and also to provide the exhibitors with post-sale 24/7 technical support," said Gary Cavey, president and CEO of Ballantyne Strong.

"GDC prides itself on transforming the digital cinema technology for the Minnesota theaters, and welcomes the opportunity to work with our valued partners NEC, Ballantyne Strong and Cinedigm," said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder and CEO of GDC Technology.