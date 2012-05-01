BTX, Telecast Form Distribution Agreement

Hawthorne, NY--BTX Technologies announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Telecast Fiber Systems, Inc., a Belden brand.

Under the agreement, BTX now promotes, sells, and provides technical support for a select offering of Telecast products across the United States.

BTX bolstered its offering for broadcast applications with Telecast products including the Rattler and Rattler 3G miniature HD/SDI video transmission modules, the CopperHead Pro fiber optic camera transceiver, and more. For BTX integrators, the Rattler line provides a wide range of digital rates while maintaining signal quality. For houses of worship and other AV venues, the CopperHead Pro enables HD image magnification (I-MAG) applications at an affordable cost.

“Teaming up with BTX is a key move in extending our reach in both the pro AV and broadcast markets. The company boasts an extensive dealer network, providing us with access to a much wider range of professional integrators,” said Steve DeFrancesco, vice president and general manager of Telecast Fiber Systems. “For our customers, BTX also serves as an invaluable resource with quick-turn inventory and exceptional technical support that is second to none. We couldn’t be more pleased to have the company representing our solutions in the U.S., and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with the company.”

“BTX has been a long-standing distributor for Belden cable and connectivity solutions to the broadcast and pro AV markets, and we are very excited to add the Telecast brand to our lineup,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “Telecast’s fiber solutions have a well-deserved reputation for significantly reducing time spent in the field and lowering costs; valuable benefits that we are pleased to offer our customers.��