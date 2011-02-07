Lutron Announces New Apple iPad App

Light control manufacturer Lutron Electronics announces the availability of an Apple iPad app for its RadioRA 2 total light control system. The app is designed to control lights, shades, temperature and appliances, adding a touch of convenience and the very real benefits of saving energy throughout the home.



The app allows homeowners to:



• monitor and control their system while away from home (ideal for vacation properties)



• enact a temporary, energy-saving ”green” mode that reduces light levels and turns off unneeded appliance



• personalize programming with a real-time level editor



• control multiple homes from one iPadIntroduced in 2009, the RadioRA 2 total light control system is scalable to 200 devices, programs quickly using a PC application, integrates with popular home automation systems, including Lutron shade and drapery systems, and includes many energy-saving features.

