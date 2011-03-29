Crestron Updates RoomView Express

Crestron has released RoomView Express 6.3 Remote Help Desk and Resource Management software. The newest version of the RoomView Express platform enables AV/IT managers and administrators to instantly broadcast image-based emergency messages and text-based alerts to displays across campuses.

Messages with specific images, such as exit route maps, can be created and pre-loaded in advance, ready to be broadcast on the fly. Messages and instructions will automatically “over take” the entire screen so broadcasts are seen by everyone, informing occupants where to go in chaotic or panic situations. Customized messages and images can be projected to displays in any room, a group of rooms, entire wings, or a whole building, and emergency procedures can be reviewed, evaluated and perfected before a critical situation arises.

“This flexible broadcast messaging capability lets school officials manage emergency situations in the most efficient and timely manner possible, while increasing the safety of all citizens on campus,” said Vincent Bruno, Crestron director of marketing.

RoomView Express is built into RoomView Connected projectors from manufacturers including Epson, Dell, Mitsubishi, BenQ, Optoma, Acer, and Viewsonic. For more information on RoomView Express and RoomView Connected solutions, please visit: crestron.com/roomviewconnected.