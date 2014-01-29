Alpha Video Hires Two Senior Broadcast Engineers

Responding to increasing sales by its Sports & Entertainment Group and Broadcast Systems Group, Alpha Video recently hired two Senior Broadcast Engineers.

Jim Pile, Senior Broadcast Engineer

Todd Strenger, Senior Broadcast Engineer



Jim Pile joins Alpha Video with over fifteen years of experience designing and installing broadcast systems. Prior to joining Alpha Video, he worked with XOS Digital in Orlando, FL. Jim has an FCC License from the Society of Broadcast Engineers and was a Venue Broadcast Technical Manager for the Olympics in 1996, 2000 and 2002.

Todd Strenger joins Alpha Video after working as a Technical Operations Manager at KMSP/WFTC-TV in Eden Prairie, MN and as Assistant Chief Engineer at WFTC-TV in Minneapolis, MN. Todd has extensive training and experience with Avid iNEWS, broadcast video servers and newsroom automation systems.