FiberPlex Adds Live Production Toolbox for Fiber Optic Connectivity

The What: FiberPlex Technologies introduces a Live Production Toolbox with everything needed to easily connect remote cameras, microphones, and other equipment over fiber optic cable regardless of media type or data format.

The What Else: The FiberPlex Production Toolbox helps overcome many of the challenges encountered in any given live production. Central to the toolbox is FiberPlex' WDM16 active wave division multiplexer combining 16 optical channels onto a single pair of single-mode fiber, each channel supporting aggregate data rates from 155MB to 3GB. The multiplexer automatically converts signals to the appropriate optical wavelength for transport purposes, taking the tedium out of fiber connectivity and opening up the use of optical links for on-demand, fast-paced applications such as live production.

Hot-pluggable SFP (small form-factor pluggable) modules for the WDM16 come in a variety of formats for interoperability between SD-, HD- and 3G-SDI as well as 10/100/1G Ethernet connectivity, MADI, varying wavelengths of multimode/single-mode optics, and single fiber BiDi (bidirectional). FiberPlex WDM16 frames also accept standard SFP modules from third-party providers.

The Why: "Fiber is really the only contender when it comes to transporting information like high-bandwidth 3G or 6G-UHD video, audio, lighting control, etc., because it is high capacity and noise-free from mile one to mile 99. The difficulty until now has been setting it up for different media formats. With this toolbox, we've literally made it easy to not only set up varying types of feeds, but also to change them out quickly as needed," said Kyle Rosenbloom with FiberPlex.