FACE is d3's New Reseller in the Benelux

d3 Technologies has named FACE, Foundation for Audio-Visual Commerce & Engineering, in Boom, Belgium, as its new reseller in the Benelux. FACE recently supplied a 3D mapping project in Bokrijk, Belgium with d3 gear and hosted a d3 Open House this month.

FACE was formed in 2010 to supply audio, lighting and video hardware, software and services.

“d3 and FACE share a lot of the same values: We both believe in innovation through technology,” said Karel De Piere, CEO of FACE. “d3’s solutions are a great addition to our existing portfolio and fit right into our catalog of professional solutions. We are confident that both parties will benefit from this new partnership, and we look forward to working with d3. With our established sales and installation team we expect to create some fantastic visual events and projects based on the powerful d3 products.”

“d3 is about the bigger picture, it’s not just about the physical black box that forms our media servers," said Sarah Cox, d3 Technologies’ Sales Manager EMEA. "The software is a key element, complimented by other industry tools that makes the entire d3 platform a solid solution. FACE truly understand this and they are exactly the partner we were looking for to develop and grow together. We’re very excited to see things moving forwards with them.”

FACE recently held a free, one-day d3 Open House in its offices on December 15 to introduce d3 to prospective customers in the region. Featuring d3 regional sales manager Sarah Cox and Peter Kirkup from d3 technical support plus FACE sales representative Fons de Vreede and FACE product specialist Geert Custers, the hands-on Open House showcased the d3 workflow. They took attendees through the entire process of programming a show; an interactive live mapping demonstration highlighted the features and possibilities offered by d3 media servers and software solutions.

“Our Open House was the perfect opportunity to discover the capabilities of d3 products,” said de Vreede. “While d3’s tools may be the driving force behind some of the most beautiful visual installations today, the products themselves are usually hidden from the public. The Open House gave people a chance to take a peek at how great these tools really are. And best of all, instead of just giving a presentation, we let participants get hands-on with the equipment.”

FACE has first-hand experience with d3’s ability to help create events. The company recently supplied Painting with Light with a d3 4x2pro to drive 3D projection mapping on the facades of the historic city of Bokrijk, Belgium.

The project was commissioned by Aromazz NV and premiered on the Day of Entrepreneurs hosted by Unizo Limburg. Two Digital Projection Titan Quad 20,000 ANSI lumen projectors, provided by FACE, were positioned by the glass back wall of event venue Hangar 58 to they could illuminate the old city with colors and moving imagery – from black cats to climbing ivy – created by New Solid.

The entire content mapping was handled by a d3 4x2pro.