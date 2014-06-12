Extron's New Scaling Presentation Switcher

Extron Electronics is announcing the immediate availability of the IN1608 IPCP, new models within the IN1608 product family that feature built-in Extron IP Link Pro control processors for AV system control. The IN1608 IPCP is a scaling presentation switcher that delivers the capabilities necessary to design and integrate a complete AV system in one box, including an HDCP-compliant, multi-format video switcher, an advanced scaling engine, integrated DTP transmitter and receivers for signal extension up to 330 feet (100 meters), a high performance mono or stereo amplifier, comprehensive audio processing, and an advanced control processor that is expandable.

IN1608 IPCPThe IN1608 IPCP features a built-in IP Link Pro control processor, with the same advanced features, processing power, and technologies found in the standalone Extron IPCP Pro control processors. The IN1608 IPCP delivers high-speed processing and abundant control port capacity for complete, customizable control of an entire AV system, including all source devices and displays, plus room functions. Simply connect an Extron TouchLink Pro touchpanel to the built-in Gigabit Ethernet switch to create a complete AV control system.

As with all Extron control systems, the IN1608 IPCP can be configured with Global Configurator software. The latest version of Global Configurator includes features such as conditional logic, local variables, and macros. Global Configurator Professional adds scalability with Controller Groups, allowing an IN1608 IPCP to be combined with additional IP Link Pro processors to create a large-scale control system. This is ideal for controlling multiple systems, rooms, or even remote locations around the world. IN1608 IPCP systems throughout a facility, building, campus, or offices worldwide can be monitored and managed using Extron GlobalViewer Enterprise server-based software.