Extron Unveils New Versions of DTP Switchers with Audio Embedding, HDBaseT Compatibility

Extron Electronics has unveiled new versions of the DTP T USW 233 and DTP T USW 333 three-input switchers now featuring analog stereo audio embedding and compatibility with HDBaseT-enabled devices. The DTP T USW switchers send HDMI or analog video, audio, and control up to 230 feet (70 meters) or 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CATx cable. The switchers can embed stereo analog audio onto the digital video signal for transport over DTP. This streamlines integration and is particularly useful when connecting to displays without analog audio inputs. Additionally, a selectable HDBaseT output mode offers the convenience of sending digital video and embedded audio, plus bidirectional control signals over a shielded CATx cable to any HDBaseT-enabled display. The new DTP T USW versions with audio embedding and HDBaseT compatibility are now available.

"The DTP T USW is ideal for AV system designers looking for a compact product that provides flexible connectivity at the conference table or lectern," says Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The addition of analog audio embedding support on these new versions further streamlines AV integration by supporting transmission of HDMI and VGA with analog audio transmission to a single input at the display."