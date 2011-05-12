Visionary Solutions Awarded GSA Contract

Carpinteria, CA--Visionary Solutions has been awarded a five-year federal supply Schedule Information Technology (IT) contract by the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

The contract, with three five-year extensions, has a total life of up to 20 years.

The GSA IT Schedule 70 gives federal agencies the ability to purchase technology equipment and services from VSI or any of its authorized reseller partners nationwide. Additionally, the contract provides a special opportunity to compete for state government business using the GSA contract cooperative purchasing program.

"The GSA Schedule award enables us to further expand our federal sales and simplifies the purchasing procedure for government agencies interested in our products and services," said Will Bakewell, president of Visionary Solutions. "Our range of solutions is very well-suited to buyers in this space. The unique combination of cost-effectiveness, format flexibility, and high reliability, along with the ability to interoperate with nearly any system component, makes VSI a smart choice for any application that requires IP video distribution."

During the process of being granted the coveted GSA Schedule status, VSI also received a rating of 9.5 out of 10 on the Open Ratings evaluation process, which is a customer survey that compares a company to other rated companies in the same Standard Industry Classifications (SIC) group.