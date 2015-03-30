Extron Unveils DTP CrossPoint 84 Matrix Switcher Model

Extron Electronics has launched the DTP CrossPoint 84, a new model without an integrated control processor or amplifier. The DTP CrossPoint 84 adds to the company’s growing family of DTP CrossPoint matrix switchers.

The highly versatile, compact 2U DTP CrossPoint 84 delivers all of the technologically advanced capabilities necessary to design and integrate a complete AV system, including an 8x4 matrix switcher with 4K inputs and outputs, two built-in independent scalers, integrated DTP and XTP transmitters and receivers, and comprehensive audio DSP capabilities unmatched in the industry.

"The DTP CrossPoint 84 is a 4K matrix switcher in a compact form factor that integrators can specify for a very wide range of applications to deliver significant cost savings for their clients," said Casey Hall, VP of sales and marketing for Extron. "This new model gives system designers additional flexibility to add an external control processor and audio amplifier that are tailored to meet the precise needs of each installation."

The DTP CrossPoint 84 can immediately be put to use for integration with all of the latest 4K capable graphics cards, 4K cameras, and the ever-growing number of displays with 4K and UHD native resolutions. The DTP twisted pair inputs and outputs provide extraordinary flexibility in how and where AV and control signals can be distributed. Integrators can choose from the industry's most complete offering of digital twisted pair transmitters and receivers with single and multi-input models available for furniture and wall-mount applications. The twisted pair inputs and outputs can also be used to connect to any display with an HDBaseT input or tie into a centralized, facility-wide XTP System to add local room-based AV systems.

A high performance scaler is paired to each of the two DTP outputs, so that incoming source signals can be optimized and converted to deliver the highest quality image content for display. With Extron's exclusive digital technologies, integrators can easily connect sources and displays and set up switching ties, with plug-and-play simplicity, automatic device negotiation, and nearly instantaneous switching delivered with Extron EDID Minder, Key Minder, and SpeedSwitch.

The DTP CrossPoint 84 is unparalleled in the AV industry with integrated professional-grade DSP featuring the same Extron 64?bit ProDSP technology in the highly regarded, award-winning DMP 128 digital matrix processors. Integrators can customize system designs and mixes any way desired, with fully configurable EQ, filters, dynamics, extensive matrix mixing options, and so much more. If a large number of microphones or speaker destinations are needed, the DTP CrossPoint 84 offers a unique digital audio expansion port that links the internal DSP to a DMP 128 for additional inputs and outputs, or to add AEC to a conferencing system. For even greater scalability, the DTP CrossPoint 84 can be linked into a DMP 128 on a Dante network for unprecedented system expansion possibilities.

