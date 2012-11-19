Almo Expands Sales and Marketing Teams

Almo Professional A/V has added four new professionals to the company’s sales and marketing teams.

Kyle White, Midwest Territory Manager

Randy Robinovitch, West Territory Manager

Kelly Marshall, Marketing Manager

Josh Taylor, Sales Administrator “We continue to build our sales and marketing talent based on the needs of our reseller and integrator customers,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “We are grateful for our customers’ business and, in turn, must give them the support and attention they require to succeed, especially in some of our emerging vertical markets such as healthcare and hospitality.”

Kyle White, Midwest Territory Manager based in Ohio. She is an award-winning salesperson with 20 years of proven experience in sales, sales management and business planning. Prior to Almo Pro A/V, White was Northern Region Sales Manager and Manager of Trade Marketing at Foundations Healthcare Worldwide. She also held sales positions at Matria Healthcare, Organon USA, Inc. and Medina General Hospital, among other companies. She holds a Masters in Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare from Baldwin Wallace College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.

Randy Robinovitch, West Territory Manager based in Phoenix, AZ. Previously, she was Territory Sales Manager at American Hotel Register Co. and Accounts Manager for Office Max. She’s also held sales positions at Sprint and Copy Duplicating Products/IKON Office Solutions. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Minnesota.

Kelly Marshall, Marketing Manager based in Baltimore, MD. Marshall handles all aspects of marketing, including working with vendor partners to create customized campaigns. She also coordinates the details pertaining to the distributor’s traveling E4 AV Tour. Before Almo Pro A/V, Marshall held marketing roles at Data Networks of America, Inc., Custom Direct, LLC and Fishbowl, LLC. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government/Public Policy from Franklin & Marshall College and has received multiple designations in applied project management, marketing and communications.