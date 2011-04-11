Harman Aids Expansion at Indiana Convention Center

Elkhart, IN--Harman Crown amplifiers and JBL loudspeakers have been chosen for the new expanded sound reinforcement system at the Indiana Convention Center. The Convention Center is now integrated with Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. The system was designed by Bowen Technovation and installed by Fairchild Communications.

The area of expansion features a battery of Crown CTs 600, 1200, and 4200 series amplifiers, all equipped with PIP-USP3 modules. Sound in meeting rooms is provided by JBL Control 226C/T ceiling speakers, while restrooms and back of house areas feature JBL 24CT ceiling speakers.

The $275 million project is the Indiana Convention Center’s fourth expansion since opening in 1972. The current project began after the demolition of the area formally occupied by the RCA Dome and was completed in January 2011. The expansion added 254,000 square feet of exhibit space, 63,000 square feet of meeting rooms and 10,000 square feet of pre-function space. A connector that links the Convention Center to Lucas Oil Stadium was built as well.

“From a design standpoint we were challenged to integrate several wings of the existing building system with our new systems," said Jeff Bowen, president of Bowen Technovation. "Those areas had varying types and ages of technology that had to be incorporated. We also needed to assure that the new system could integrate and route through the newer systems at Lucas Oil Stadium."

“We have had extensive experience with Harman gear in the past but for this specific project we auditioned speakers from several different manufacturers and JBL stood out from the pack from a performance and price standpoint. The Crown amplifiers were chosen for their history of performance and reliability as well as the distinct advantages we were offered by their ability to monitor and control using HiQnet System Architect,” Bowen said.

“From a contractor’s perspective there were many construction milestones that had to be met for the overall success of the project. There was very little room for error based on the fact that the renovated spaces had already been planned for use with clients so the systems just had to work. We were challenged on this project from all aspects and we are proud to say this installation was a huge success for our company,” said Mike Cast, vice president of operations for Fairchild Communication Systems.