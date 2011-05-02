Cables To Go Releases New Wireless Products

Dayton, OH--Cables To Go has released the next generation of its ultra-wide band (UWB) wireless products for transmitting HDMI, VGA and audio signals.

Three different models are available to suit various types of connections: 1) USB to HDMI; 2) USB to VGA + 3.5mm Audio; 3) USB to VGA. Each of the kits provides in-room wireless connectivity up to 30 feet.

Video drivers are embedded in the host adapter, providing a plug-and-play experience. Additional users with host adapters are also able to quickly connect, according to the company.

"We have seen high demand for wireless AV since we first introduced our ultra-wide band products two years ago," said Gary Hess, vice president of innovation for Lastar, parent company of Cables To Go. "We have built on that success to introduce a next generation product that enhances the user experience with a new chipset for improved performance and integrated video drivers. Whether a user is transmitting a VGA or HDMI signal, Cables To Go has the wireless connectivity option that supports multiple users in classroom, conference room, training and home theater settings."