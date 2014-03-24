Crestron and InfoComm Collaborate on 4K Session

Crestron is collaborating with InfoComm International to offer a comprehensive one-day 4K course at Crestron's classrooms around the globe.

The 4K in a Day sessions will be offered to hundreds of professionals in order to make 4K implementation and distribution easier, more intuitive and more profitable for integrators and third-party manufacturers.

The class objective is aimed at ensuring that designers and engineers understand the intricacies of installing 4K video products. For the first half of the day, InfoComm University will instruct on the technology and design elements relating to 4K products. This section of the class will address the challenges when it comes to distributing and engineering 4K solutions including mismatched resolutions, new frame rate considerations, signal integrity issues, new cable length restrictions and source/display compatibility. The second half of the day, Crestron takes over from InfoComm, showcasing Crestron 4K distribution product solutions, including demonstrations, tours of the hosting Crestron experience center and valuable interchange between Crestron trainers and students.

In order to benefit the industry, Crestron is underwriting the cost of the class. Regional pricing will be available outside of North America. CTS holders attending the 4K in a Day program will earn renewal units for their participation.

"With market needs driving 4K dominance, it is important for industry professionals to become proficient in this format to stay competitive," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO, InfoComm. "InfoComm is grateful to Crestron for hosting and underwriting these classes, so that more audiovisual professionals can learn how to overcome the challenges this format presents. Creston's commitment to 4K education serves to highlight the industry leadership the company is well-known for."

Both InfoComm and Crestron recognize the importance of industry education to support those standards as 4K resolution moves toward dominance in the industry.

"Our clients demand the best. There's no question that the quality and beauty of 4K Ultra HD is just that," said Randy Klein, Crestron president. "As pioneers in developing digital media products that have led the way in HD AV distribution, Crestron has the experience and expertise to deliver a true 4K solution. We are fortunate to partner with InfoComm to bring this course and other events to our industry."

In addition to its collaboration with InfoComm, Crestron has developed a 4K certification program. Under the terms of the program, manufacturers can submit their 4K sources and displays to Crestron.

In the controlled laboratory setting, Crestron performs testing to ensure that the products: