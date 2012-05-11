AVocation Introduces 8×8 HDMI Matrix

AVocation Systems has revealed the new Mountain Series 8Ã-8 HDMI Matrix (HX-0808H).

The new 8×8 HDMI matrix is the first in a series of HDMI products AVocation Systems has planned for 2012.

AVocation System's new 8×8 matrix provides true router capabilities: any of the eight HDMI inputs can be routed to any or all of the eight HDMI outputs and EDID/Key management virtually eliminates latency between switch times. The 8x8 matrix also has the ability to take signals from single key cable boxes out to multiple displays (as opposed to just one), a common failure of many matrix routers. AVocation also includes drivers for most control system partners, a welcome feature for installers working with large home or commercial automation systems.

"Dealers and installers are well aware of the limitations of HDMI," said Trent Mulligan, sales and marketing manager for AVocation Systems. "The best way to deal with these constraints is to work with AV distribution and accessory products that are engineered to alleviate some of the pain felt by working with HDMI in a distributed environment."

AVocation System's Mountain Series 8x8 Matrix is compatible with HDMI 1.4 and has support for 3-D content, all while providing up to 12-bit deep color with resolutions up to 1080p 60Hz pixel rates (225 MHz). Control options are IP, RS-232, USB, and Infrared. HDCP 1.1 compliant, the matrix is rack mountable (ears included) and consumes two rack units.

"AVocation has built a reputation for engineering affordable AV distribution products that withstand the tests of time, environment and heavy usage," said Mulligan. "Our 8x8 HDMI Matrix is no different and we are committed to helping dealers deal with HDMI challenges through product innovation and support."