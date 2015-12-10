Extron New 4K HDMI Matrix Switchers

The DXP 1616 HD 4K and DXP 168 HD 4K are Extron Electronic’s two new models in a series of HDMI matrix switchers for resolutions up to 4K. They are HDCP compliant, and support data rates to 10.2 Gbps, Deep Color up to 12 bit, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats.

The DXP 1616 HD 4K and DXP 168 HD 4K are Extron Electronic’s two new models in a series of HDMI matrix switchers for resolutions up to 4KExtron technologies such as SpeedSwitch, Key Minder, and EDID Minder, along with automatic input cable equalization and output reclocking, ensure system operation with high switching speeds and compatibility between devices. These 16x16 and 16x8 matrix switchers also feature built-in audio de-embedding, enabling digital audio from any input to be assigned to the digital or analog stereo outputs for streamlined integration.

"Many designers are expected to deliver a sophisticated fixed I/O solution for 4K video systems that provides high reliability while also being easy for the end user to operate," said Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "Loaded with proven technologies from Extron, the DXP HD 4K matrix switchers provide rock solid, install-and-forget reliability for routing 4K video and independent audio within the meeting room, lecture hall, or control center."