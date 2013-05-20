Extron Long Distance DVI Twisted Pair Extender

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the DTP DVI 330, a transmitter and receiver set for long distance transmission of DVI-D video, audio, and bidirectional RS-232 and IR control signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a single CATx cable. The extender provides a means for extending single link DVI-D or HDMI signals.

The What Else: In addition, the DTP DVI 330 accepts analog stereo audio signals and digitizes them for simultaneous transmission over the same twisted pair cable. The transmitter is equipped with a buffered DVI loop-through output to support a local computer monitor.

The DTP DVI 330 supports computer-video to 1920x1200, including HDTV 1080p/60 Deep Color and 2K, and is fully compatible with HDMI signals when used with the appropriate DVI-HDMI adapters from Extron. The extender can transmit HDMI signals, supporting Deep Color up to 12-bit, CEC, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. It also allows a direct connection from devices with an analog stereo audio output, such as desktop computers or laptops, and provides balanced and unbalanced audio output from the receiver.

The extender continuously maintains DDC communication of EDID and HDCP between a source and display, ensuring direct compatibility and optimal signal transmission between devices. The DTP DVI 330 is compatible with CAT 5e, CAT 6, CAT 7, and Extron XTP DTP 24 twisted pair cable, and can be used as a point-to-point solution or integrated within DVI switching and distribution environments to extend inputs or outputs to remote locations.