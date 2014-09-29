Extron Launches Under-Table AV Mounts

The What: Extron Electronics has launched its UTM 100 Series, a unique, self-supporting under-table mount system for 1U and 2U full rack width products.

The What Else: The UTM 100 Series brackets feature EIA standard rack-mount spacing and are ideal for use in environments where a traditional equipment rack or cabinet cannot be located beneath a table top or other furniture surface. The UTM 100 Primary Bracket mounts directly to the undersurface of the table top, providing a small gap for optimum airflow and cooling of top-vented enclosures. For additional capacity, one or more UTM 150 Secondary Brackets can be attached to the UTM 100, up to the total supported weight of 30 lbs. (13.6 kg).

"The 'AV Everywhere' movement has created many new opportunities for AV system designers and integrators, but with the added challenge of finding places to mount AV hardware in constrained spaces," says Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "With the new UTM 100 Series brackets, Extron has taken the lead and changed the dynamic to 'AV Anywhere', offering a full range of under-table mounting systems for virtually any enclosure from eighth-rack to full rack width and anything in-between."

The Bottom Line: The UTM 100 system works with most Extron full-rack width enclosures, as well as Extron RSF, RSB, and RSU Series Rack Shelves, for optimum flexibility.

