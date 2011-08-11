NSCA Seeks Input of IT Managers in New Survey

The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) is seeking the input of IT managers in order to examine leading trends and factors affecting the electronic systems industry.

This is the second part of a survey that originally went to AV integrators. This research investigates the multi-faceted ways the AV and IT worlds are merging, and will allow integrators to compare their company's experiences with other similar companies worldwide.

Participate in the survey by clicking here: surveymonkey.com/s/AVTechnology

"We know your time is valuable—but so are your insights—and we greatly appreciate your participation," said Cathy Mrosko of the NSCA. "As a small token of appreciation for your participation, we will send a complimentary copy of the final report to all survey participants. Instructions on how to receive your report are provided at the end of the survey."