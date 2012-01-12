PSA Security Network Adds HRGroup

Westminster, CO--PSA Security Network (PSA) has announced HRGroup as a partner in the PSA Business Solutions program, a suite of value-added resources for security professionals.

HRGroup works with organizations to improve their performance and profitability through the selection and development of superior individual and workforce performance. The HRGroup offerings for PSA include solutions for integrator companies to assist in: recruiting, selecting, and retaining top talent; leadership development; and compensation program effectiveness.

HRGroup will work with integrator companies to tailor a system to fit specific needs, company culture and goals that delivers results within the available budget.

"We are excited to be able to assist PSA Security Network members in tailoring a system of recruiting and selecting top talent to fit their specific needs, positions and budget, which includes defining the job and key accountabilities, determining the most efficient and cost-effective sourcing strategies with their extensive expertise, developing effective interviewing practices, and administering pre-employment assessments. We can determine what talent their positions require for superior performance, and how to place individuals in the appropriate roles to maximize performance and success," said Ted Szaniawski, founding principal at HRGroup.

HRGroup can also work with integrator organizations in three areas to develop and enhance leadership effectiveness: Individual Leadership Development, Succession Planning, and Leadership Team Development.

"HRGroup methodology includes individual and team assessments, one on one coaching, team coaching, individual or team action planning and measurement of results," said John Guettler, senior consultant with HRGroup. "Our approach has been tested and proven in dozens of organizations, and will work well within the physical security community; HRGroup is in fact already working with five integrator companies to meet their HR needs."

"We are pleased to add HRGroup to the solutions we provide for our integrators. HRGroup's services are just another way we're enhancing our value to the integrator community though beneficial programs and services," said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. "Their expertise, particularly in recruitment, leadership and compensation can be an invaluable resource for improving the integrator approach to staffing and development."