Extron Expands HDMI Distribution Amplifier Lineup

Extron Electronics has debuted two new, larger HDMI distribution amplifiers as part of its HDMI DA Series product line.



The HDMI DA4 with four outputs, and HDMI DA6 with six outputs, are HDCP compliant and support HDMI specification features including data rates up to 6.75 Gbps, 12-bit Deep Color, 3D, Lip Sync, and HD lossless audio formats. They also support HDTV 1080p/60 and PC resolutions up to 1920x1200.

For ease of integration and reliable operation, the HDMI DA Series features two Extron-exclusive technologies: EDID Minder, which maintains continuous EDID communication between connected devices, and Key Minder, which continuously authenticates HDMI encryption between all devices, ensuring the simultaneous distribution of source content to connected displays. The HDMI DA Series is ideal for applications that require the distribution of an HDMI source signal to multiple displays.

"The Extron HDMI DA2 has fast become a favorite of AV integrators, and many have asked for the same robust feature set in larger sizes," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "The new HDMI DA4 and HDMI DA6 are designed for the demands of commercial AV integration in larger system designs, while maintaining the same ease of setup and installation found in all of our HDMI products."

To enhance and simplify integration, the HDMI DA Series offers integrator-friendly features, including automatic input cable equalization, automatic color bit depth management, and selectable output muting, as well as indicators for monitoring and troubleshooting. Input cable equalization restores and reshapes incoming HDMI signals, reducing the need for additional signal conditioning equipment by compensating for weak source signals or signal loss from a long input cable. The HDMI DA Series automatically adjusts color bit depth based on the display EDID, preventing color compatibility conflicts between source and display.