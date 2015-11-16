Extron Expands DTP CrossPoint 4K Scaling Matrix Switcher Family

Extron Electronics has added three new models to the DTP CrossPoint 4K Series, the DTP CrossPoint 86 4K, DTP CrossPoint 84 4K, and DTP CrossPoint 82 4K featuring 8x6, 8x4, and 8x2 matrix configurations, respectively.

The DTP CrossPoint 4K Series delivers the capabilities necessary to design and integrate an advanced AV system in one product, according to the company. The feature set includes a matrix switcher with 4K inputs and outputs, built-in 4K scalers powered by Extron Vector 4K scaling technology, seamless switching and logo insertion, integrated DTP and XTP signal extension, comprehensive audio DSP and AEC capabilities, a mono or stereo amplifier, and an expandable control processor.



"Adding to the DTP CrossPoint 108 4K, which is now shipping, these three new matrix sizes give integrators greater flexibility in choosing the I/O configuration that best suits each AV system," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "The powerful capabilities and versatility of the DTP CrossPoint switchers streamline integration of essential AV system components into a wide range of environments."



The DTP CrossPoint 86 4K includes four built-in scalers, while the DTP CrossPoint 84 4K and DTP CrossPoint 82 4K include two built-in scalers. The scalers, powered by Extron Vector 4K scaling technology, are paired to the DTP outputs and enable independent scaling up to 4K. The exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine is specifically designed with best-in-class image upscaling and downscaling, and it embodies a new set of image processing algorithms that deliver 30-bit processing.



The DTP twisted pair inputs and outputs provide extraordinary flexibility in distributing AV and control. They can be used to connect to any display with an HDBaseT input, or tie into a centralized, facility-wide XTP System to add local room-based AV systems. Customize any presentation using the professional source transition effects, or insert a custom logo into the foreground of the scaled output video.



All DTP CrossPoint 4K models also include four independent channels of AEC for conferencing applications, as well as a digital audio expansion port that links the internal DSP to a DMP 128 for expanded I/O capacity.