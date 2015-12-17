Extron DTP T DSW 4K Input Switchers

Extron Electronics’ DTP T DSW 4K Series of three input switchers for sending DisplayPort, HDMI, or VGA, audio, and control over a shielded CATx cable to Extron DTP-enabled products are now available.
Extron Electronics’ DTP T DSW 4K Series of three input switchers are now availableThe transmitters extend signals up to 230 feet (70 meters) or 330 feet (100 meters). They provide DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA inputs, and one DTP output. Both DTP T DSW 4K models support video resolutions up to 4K, including 2560x1600 and 1080p/60 Deep Color. Analog stereo audio embedding and RS-232 remote control facilitate integration in professional environments. Integrator features include EDID Minder, auto-switching between inputs, audio input assignment, and bidirectional RS-232 and IR pass-through for remote AV device control. The enclosure and remote power capability are designed for discreet placement in lecterns, beneath tables, or wherever needed to meet application requirements.
- "The DTP T DSW 4K multi-format switchers support integration of the latest digital video formats alongside legacy VGA sources, and provide convenient input connectivity at the conference table or lectern," said Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. "The small form factor, along with audio embedding and auto-switching capability, makes these switchers a great choice for collaborative AV environments."
- The DTP T DSW 4K 233 and DTP T DSW 4K 333 can be set up to automatically switch when they detect active video signals which is used for automatic routing and unattended operation. Stereo analog audio can be embedded onto the digital video output signal for transport over DTP. In addition, the analog audio input can be assigned to any of the three video inputs, or it can be set to follow the input switch. For added installation flexibility, the DTP T DSW 4K switchers can be remotely powered by Extron DTP-enabled products over the shielded twisted pair cable. They offer a selectable HDBaseT output mode that provides compatibility with any HDBaseT-enabled display.