Extron DTP T DSW 4K Input Switchers

Extron Electronics’ DTP T DSW 4K Series of three input switchers are now availableThe transmitters extend signals up to 230 feet (70 meters) or 330 feet (100 meters). They provide DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA inputs, and one DTP output. Both DTP T DSW 4K models support video resolutions up to 4K, including 2560x1600 and 1080p/60 Deep Color. Analog stereo audio embedding and RS-232 remote control facilitate integration in professional environments. Integrator features include EDID Minder, auto-switching between inputs, audio input assignment, and bidirectional RS-232 and IR pass-through for remote AV device control. The enclosure and remote power capability are designed for discreet placement in lecterns, beneath tables, or wherever needed to meet application requirements.