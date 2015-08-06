Extron AV to USB Scaling Bridge Integrates with Software Codecs

The new MediaPort 200 HDMI to USB bridge from Extron Electronics integrates pro AV sources or systems with software codec conferencing applications using generic USB video and audio drivers.

"Software codecs are gaining popularity as a videoconferencing solution for businesses, but incorporating high-end cameras, microphones, or AV equipment has been a challenge," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron.



"We designed the MediaPort 200 with unique AV interfacing and processing features that allow you to integrate professional-grade sources into your Lync, Skype, WebEx, or other software codec for an enterprise-class videoconferencing experience."



The MediaPort 200 features an HDMI input with HDCP-compliant loop through, accepts signals up to 1920x1200, and scales video to a USB 2.0 output. Audio features include program and mic inputs, HDMI audio de-embedding, and USB bidirectional audio, plus AEC reference and line-level outputs. The MediaPort 200 also includes DSP with EQ, filters, mixing, dynamics, and ducking. This allows the MediaPort 200 to serve as a complete soft codec bridge, with the added flexibility of integrating into larger hardware codec or DSP systems. The MediaPort 200 enables versatile integration of conferencing PCs into pro AV system designs.



The MediaPort 200 bridges the gap between simple webcam-to-computer solutions and traditional hardware videoconferencing systems. For small meeting spaces with just a PC and display, the MediaPort 200 is ideal for enhancing audio and video quality by adding support for professional-grade equipment such as videoconferencing PTZ cameras, boundary microphones, and sound reinforcement systems. In boardrooms and large conference rooms, the MediaPort 200 easily integrates a conferencing PC into a fully equipped AV system with a hardware codec, video distribution and processing, control, DSP, microphones, and full sound reinforcement.



To ensure an HDMI source is presented with the highest possible image quality to a soft codec, the MediaPort 200 incorporates Extron patented video processing technology, specifically engineered for high-performance image scaling and frame rate conversion that preserves detail and legibility of source content.