Extron Introduces HDMI Cable Equalizer

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the HD 4K 101 Plus, an HDMI cable equalizer supporting video signals at resolutions up to 4K@60fps with 4:4:4 chroma sampling. Used at the destination end of a long cable run, the HD 4K 101 Plus actively equalizes poor or marginal source signals, reduces jitter and skew, and adds output pre-emphasis to reliably extend the HDMI signal.

The What Else: The HDCP 2.2-compliant equalizer supports HDMI 2.0b specification features, including data rates up to 18 Gbps, HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, HD lossless audio formats, and CEC. To streamline integration, the 1/8 RU wide unit can be powered by the connected HDMI source or an optional external power supply. The compact design and built-in capabilities of the HD 4K 101 Plus make it ideal for discreet mounting in a wide variety of permanent installations and temporary applications.

“The exponential growth of sources capable of HDMI 2.0 video output means AV system designers and integrators needed an easy way to support these signals in both new projects and system upgrades,” says Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “By enabling extension of 4K@60fps at 4:4:4 chroma sampling, as well as supporting 12-bit color depth, the compact HD 4K 101 Plus provides the performance necessary for the most demanding 4K applications.”

The Bottom Line: The HD 4K 101 Plus compensates for poor HDMI source signals and low-quality cabling. It can be used in conjunction with products such as the Extron HD 4K 110 Series to provide a cost effective solution for extending 4K video signals between the source and the display. DDC channels are actively buffered, allowing pass-through of EDID and HDCP information between source and display. EDID pass-through ensures that the source video is at the optimal resolution for the display, and HDCP 2.2 compliance enables extension of encrypted content from Blu-ray players, satellite and cable TV tuners, DVRs, laptop computers, and other HDCP-enabled sources. These capabilities and other features such as a compact enclosure and ability to be powered by the source device make the HD 4K 101 Plus an indispensable addition to AV designs and existing systems with 4K video requirements.