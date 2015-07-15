Extron Adds DTP 330 Support to IN1608 Scaling Presentation Switcher Models

Extron IN1608 scaling presentation switcher models now support DTP twisted pair signal extensions up to 330 feet (100 meters).

Extron has added this extended distance capability to the standard IN1608, IN1608-SA, and IN1608-MA-70 models, which are now shipping. The IN1608 is a versatile, eight-input scaling presentation switcher that includes four HDMI inputs, two universal analog video inputs, and two Extron DTP inputs. It also includes dual HDMI outputs, one DTP output, and an integrated 100-watt stereo or mono class-D audio power amplifier. The DTP inputs and output work together with DTP endpoints to extend video, audio, and bidirectional control signals over shielded CATx cable. The IN1608 provides the convenience of supporting local and remote sources and displays, with fast and reliable source switching, and a scaling engine for HDMI and analog sources. The IN1608 also includes audio switching and processing features.



"The IN1608 has been popular with integrators, providing an all-in-one solution with powerful integration capabilities such as AV switching, scaling, twisted pair signal extension, and audio amplification," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "The enhanced distance capability offers the flexibility to choose between a wide variety of DTP 230 and DTP 330 endpoints to meet the AV connectivity and transmission distance requirements of each system."



Integrators can choose from a complete line of DTP 330 series transmitters and receivers for transmission distances up to 330 feet (100 meters) or DTP 230 series endpoints for up to 230 feet (70 meters), to accommodate distance requirements of specific applications.



The IN1608 can also remotely power each of the DTP endpoints over the same CATx cable, streamlining system design and installation. In addition, the IN1608 features a scaling engine that can scale HDMI, RGB, component, and standard definition video signals to a common high resolution output. It provides deinterlacing of all interlaced signals up to 1080i, and Deep Color processing to deliver optimal image quality.