Black Box MediaFlyer EXPRESS at DSE 2012

Black Box announced that it will be exhibiting MediaFlyer™ EXPRESS, its new sub-$1000 digital signage platform, at Digital Signage Expo 2012 (DSE® 12) March 6–9 in Las Vegas.

A combination hardware/hosted solution designed with the needs of small businesses in mind, MediaFlyer EXPRESS gives users everything they need to get started except for the display. The kit includes a player that installs at the screen and a subscription to the MediaFlyer Web site where content is managed.

Through the system’s drag-and-drop interface, the average user can set up a layout, upload and place content in multiple zones, and schedule presentations to play at specific times. Uses can choose from the preloaded screen layouts or create their own.

The MediaFlyer EXPRESS layout interface enables a user to divide the screen into two or more areas for showing different content, including a video, a PowerPoint® or Flickr® slideshow, and an RSS or a Twitter® feed in a crawl across the screen. The platform is optimized for integrating social media into digital signage.

There is no software to load on the player. Content resides on the Web. Also, because all MediaFlyer EXPRESS licensing is per player, businesses can add as many users as they like without incurring additional costs.

For a demonstration of the MediaFlyer EXPRESS player and its interface, visit Booth #131 at the expo.

In addition to seeing MediaFlyer EXPRESS, visitors to Black Box’s booth can also see demonstrations of:

• The award-winning iCOMPEL™ platform for assembling, managing, and scheduling digital signage content. iCOMPEL gives SMB organizations an affordable way to improve communications through relevant, dynamic signage. An integrated hardware/software solution, iCOMPEL comes preloaded with layouts and tools for assembling and distributing content to digital signs.

• The iCOMPEL EDS platform. It provides total control of content at the corporate or agency level. Via an Internet connection, users can schedule and change presentations for any screen anywhere in the world. iCOMPEL EDS supports ad networks, and because it is provided as a VMware® application, it is ideal for virtualized cloud environments. The only hardware needed is a subscriber unit for each screen.

• The new globally manageable iCOMPEL WDS wearable digital signage platform. Players feature a screen no bigger than a nametag, but because they show full-motion video, they are designed to enhance one-on-one sales interaction. The players include a magnetic clip and lanyard holder for wearing plus access to a Web portal for assembling content. Plus, they support global content updates when used with iCOMPEL EDS.