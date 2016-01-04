Exterity Updates AvediaStream Transcoder for HD Signal Transition

The What: Exterity recently upgraded its AvediaStream transcoder t5600 to bring new video sources into the IP video system and to enable the system to distribute video beyond the LAN to remote and mobile devices.

AvediaStream transcoder t5600The WhatElse: In addition to extending the reach of IP video services, the updated transcoder enables legacy equipment such as older set-top-boxes to adapt to the move from MPEG-2 to H.264, a standard that opens the door to the distribution of more HD channels on digital terrestrial (DTT). By adding the Exterity AvediaStream transcoder t5600 v 1.1 to an existing system, organizations can convert new HD TV transmissions based on the H.264 codec for playback on existing MPEG-2 equipment. The updated AvediaStream t5600 is especially relevant for the French market, where DTT will see the terrestrial transmission of MPEG-2 TV channels end from April 5th, 2016.

“Increased demand for HD content has led the broadcast industry to adopt H.264 as the new standard for HD distribution, limiting the frequency and multiplexing requirements for operators. Our upgraded AvediaStream transcoder t5600 v1.1 sits on top of the organization’s legacy IP video system and immediately converts H.264 transmissions for playback on MPEG-2 equipment, reducing the organization’s needs for new hardware,” said Colin Farquhar, CEO at Exterity. “This solution ensures that organizations distributing video via their IP network no longer have to update their infrastructure to address this evolution. This is especially crucial for our French customers distributing DTT content, who will otherwise end up with black screens from April 2016.”

TheBottomLine: The AvediaStream transcoder t5600 will be part of the latest developments of the Exterity enterprise IP video solution showcased at ISE 2016 (Amsterdam RAI, February 9-12, 2016).