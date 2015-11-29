Exterity AvediaStream TVgateway Offers Samsung LYNK Encryption

Exterity has launched its new AvediaStream g4415-lk TVgateway, which includes support for Samsung LYNK encryption that enables its powered IP video systems deployed with Samsung SMART hospitality TVs.

The AvediaStream g4415-lk TVgateway captures content-protected live TV and radio from satellite sources and streams it securely across an IP network. According to the company, dual conditional access slots and built-in Samsung LYNK encryption, allow the product to meet the content protection requirements and deliver broadcaster premium channels across an IP network.



"Demonstrable content security is critically important for our customers using our IPTV systems to distribute high-value video content such as pay TV," said Colin Farquhar, CEO at Exterity. "By launching our new AvediaStream g4415-lk TVgateway, we enable IPTV networks to easily secure content being displayed on Samsung SMART hospitality TVs."



The AvediaStream g4415-lk features content security protection and protects video from illegal copying and distribution. The product supports 4K, Ultra HD, and HEVC broadcast streams.