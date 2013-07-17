Analog Way Begins Shipping LiveCore Series

The What: Analog Way has announced the immediate availability of the entire LiveCore series, its latest range of Premium Multi-screen Seamless Switchers.



The What Else: Following the release of the NeXtage 16 and the SmartMatriX Ultra, now the whole LiveCore series is shipping with the immediate availability of the Ascender 32 and Ascender 48.

The LiveCore series comes in two layouts: 8x2+1 for the NeXtage 16, and 12x4+1 for the SmartMatriX Ultra, Ascender 32 and Ascender 48. For easy and safe monitoring, all systems feature an independent Dual-Link output with versatile display options including Full Preview and Live Mosaic.

The LiveCore series offers HDMI, DisplayPort, and 3G/HD/SD- SDI input plugs to fit a variety of applications. In addition to operating modes available to create a variety of display layouts – mixer, dual mixer, hard edge, vertical and/or horizontal soft edge, 4K display – the systems embed visual effects that will impress an audience.

The LiveCore-based systems include from 16 to 48 scalers, ensuring seamless management. Analog Way also designed a Web Remote Control Software (Web RCS) with a user-friendly graphic interface consisting of 3 independent sections: Setup, Edit and Live.

Thanks to dynamic snapshots of the connected sources, operators can create and organize their show presets using drag & drop operation. Through the interface, remote services and remote maintenance tools are available to users.

A new version of the Web RCS was released in July, adding the capability to create and manage Master presets to make management of groups of presets easier for Multi-Screen applications.