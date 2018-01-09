Exhibits, Education, and Awards on Tap for Meyer Sound at ISE in Amsterdam

At Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 in Amsterdam, Meyer Sound will exhibit a wide array of new audio technologies, contribute to education through the AVIXA Professional Development Program, and participate in the 11th annual InAVation Awards.

The Meyer Sound booth (Hall 1, M-90) will feature a comprehensive display of Meyer Sound products and technologies for installed systems. Making its European trade show debut is the elegant new Ashby line of ceiling loudspeakers featuring exclusive IntelligentDC technology. The Ashby models will be shown in a static display and also will be heard “live” above the hospitality area.

The entire LEO Family of line array systems will be shown, with the LINA very compact line array set up in multiple configurations. The UltraSeries of point-source loudspeakers will be on display in a wide palette of custom colors, while the ever-popular Tech Bar will focus on the beam-forming CAL column array loudspeaker and the AVB-enabled Galileo GALAXY network platform.

Also on display will be the Bluehorn System, Meyer Sound’s newest studio monitor, the first high-power loudspeaker system to achieve absolute phase accuracy across the full audio bandwidth. A full slate of special events at the booth – and streaming via Facebook Live – includes presentations by Meyer Sound personnel focusing on an array of leading-edge digital technologies. Sessions will include software products such as MAPP XT and solutions such as AVB networking, the Bluehorn System, tools for Autodesk Revit, and applications at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium and on tour with Metallica.

As part of the AVIXA Professional Development Program, on February 9 Meyer Sound’s Richard Bugg will co-host a session on “The Evolution of Networks for Ethernet and IP for Audio, Video and Beyond.” Meyer Sound Director of System Optimization Bob McCarthy will lead a session on “Real-World Loudspeaker Beamforming,” covering how various array components and performance parameters relate to the laws of physics that govern the potentials and limitations of the technology.

“Because ISE is one of our two most important shows of the year, we send the full gamut of personnel,” says John McMahon, vice president of solutions and strategy. “So if you want to have a full conversation with our education or R&D staff, or with tech support or product management, you will find them all there. You can directly engage with the technology and have face-to-face discussion on in-depth solutions.”

On February 6, Meyer Sound will be present for the InAVation Awards at Gashouder, where the LINA very compact line array has been nominated in the category of Technology for Entertainment/Live Events. In addition, five Meyer Sound collaborators have been nominated in project categories: Poolgroup for s.Oliver Real Stars Gala (Live Event); Pro Sound & Video for the Liberty University Concert Hall (Education Facility); and Parsons Electric for Ford Field, Amptown System Company with Graner + Partner Ingenieure for kING Ingleheim, and Stouenborg for Fredericia Theatre (all Leisure and Entertainment Facility).

