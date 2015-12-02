Event Safety Alliance's Safety Summit Kicks Off

Clair Global, TAIT Towers, and Rock Lititz are sponsoring the Event Safety Alliance's Event Safety Summit on December 1-3 at Rock Lititz Studio in Lititz, PA.

The Event Safety Alliance provides relevant and practical learning opportunities to event industry professionals. The sponsors and guests, such as Load Cell Rental, are all trailblazers in the live entertainment industry.



"We at Clair Global are looking forward to welcoming The 2015 ESA Safety Summit to Rock Lititz," said Shaun Clair, vice president of sales at Clair Global. "Safety is first and foremost in our training program as well as our daily operations. To set aside several days to examine best practices and evaluate resources is an investment in our employees, clients and every single audience member at any event around the world."